Canberra MSP Sliced Tech to be acquired by Deloitte Australia

Canberra-based MSP Sliced Tech is to be acquired by Big Four accountancy firm Deloitte Australia for an undisclosed sum to bolster its consulting business.

Founded in 2011 by chief executive Jason McClure, Sliced Tech specialises in secure cloud managed services for enterprise and public sector clients who require highly secure environments.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to grow the reach of our specialist, high security cloud managed services,” said McClure.

“Deloitte is a leader in cloud services more generally. We will continue to offer the specialist services behind our market leadership, and we are excited that our offerings will also add to the firm’s market presence more broadly.

“It’s exciting for our business and for our people, and their professional development and the career opportunities available within a leading professional services firm.”

The MSP’s 40 staff, most of whom are based in Canberra with some in Brisbane and Sydney, will join Deloitte. McClure will become a Deloitte consulting partner.

Deloitte Australia chief executive Adam Powick said, “We’re very pleased and excited to welcome Jason and the Sliced Tech team to Deloitte. This is a very important transaction as it strengthens our ability to provide secure end-to-end cloud solutions for our clients and reinforces our deep commitment to Canberra and supporting the needs of the federal government.

Sliced Tech’s expertise with high-level security and compliance needs clients is a major draw for Deloitte. This may be drive by the rapid uptick in cloud migration, alongside a massive escalation in the number of cyber attacks in Australia.

Deloitte Australia managing partner, consulting Ellen Derrick said, “Deloitte’s cloud managed services cover all major providers, and include cloud-based infrastructure operations, service management, cybersecurity, optimisation, and compliance support.

“The Sliced Tech team is security-vetted and highly skilled in delivering services to clients with very specific compliance needs. Their arrival will see us grow our managed service practice and, while they operate almost exclusively in the high security public sector market, we also see strong potential in leveraging their expertise for clients in other sectors, including financial services.”

Government legislation such as the Critical Infrastructure Bill will also increase the need for more secure and compliant cloud services.

Deloitte Canberra managing partner Phil Roberts said, “Operating cloud services for public sector clients involves high levels of compliance in security and data privacy, and this is where the Sliced Tech team has built a strong market presence.

“With foundation capability when it comes to ISM Protected level cloud and application services, the Sliced Tech team will be another differentiator for Deloitte in the Canberra market. Their active and secondary internet gateways have been certified for use by the federal government, and their services include all data held onshore in Australian data centres.”

Earlier this year, Deloitte Australia acquired another Canberra MSP, Soda Strategic.