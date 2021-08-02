Canberra MSP The Factor hires ex-Microsoft, Citadel Group exec Robert Hartley

Canberra-based managed services provider The Factor has hired former Microsoft and Citadel Group talent Robert Hartley as an executive.

The Factor, founded by former Veritec chief executive Keiran Mott, specialises in business design, digital advisory and transformation services; developing applications for automating business processes; and IT staffing services.

Hartley is expected to bring his industry knowledge and senior leadership experience to the company and complement the team.

“At The Factor we’re focused on doing things differently and leading with our people and culture to solve our client’s problems,” Mott said.

“Rob and I have known each other professionally for some time and I’m excited to have him join the Executive team. This represents a great growth opportunity for the company, but first and foremost represents a great cultural fit and alignment with our leadership team.”

Before joining The Factor, Hartley worked at Microsoft from 2020 as partner development manager, where he focused on the Australian Public Sector as well as Defence and intelligence community.

Hartley also worked at Citadel Group from 2016 to March 2020 in various leadership roles, with his last as director of subsidiary Filosoph-e Pty Ltd, a secure information management provider. Other stints include the Australian Business Academy and the Australian Defence Force.

Speaking on his new role, Hartley said, “I’ve long held a passion for entrepreneurship and small business; I’m passionate about technology and the problems it can solve if well implemented. More than that, I’m always seeking a challenge and an environment where I can enjoy going to work knowing that I’m part of a great team united by a common purpose.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work alongside Keiran and the team at The Factor and looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”