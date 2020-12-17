Canberra MSP xAmplify named Nutanix's ANZ partner of the year

Canberra MSP xAmplify named Nutanix's ANZ partner of the year

Nutanix has named Canberra-headquartered xAmplify as its Australian and New Zealand partner of the year.

The hyperconverged infrastructure vendor gave xAmplify the top regional gong following its work on a major government project and achieving the highest overall total-contract-value spend in the AZN regions for the 2020 financial year.

xAmplify was founded in 2018 as a dedicated government and enterprise digital transformation and IT services provider.

The company, which also counts Microsoft, HPE and Veeam among its partners, offers a range of services including managed services, hybrid IT integration, consulting and strategic planning, digital transformation, AI, machine learning, automation and security. It’s services are split across three core business areas: xAmplify Consulting, xAmplify Services and xAmplify Connect.

“Transformation begins with the data centre layer, and that’s why Nutanix is at the heart of our vision,” xAmplify group managing director Michael Ninness said.

“If you try to do everything, you’ll do nothing well. Our model is to choose the best technology, build the strongest technical delivery skills and deliver extremely well for our customers. We set a goal to become the number one Nutanix partner in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) within our first three years of operating and we have achieved this in our first year.”

“Now that we’re in more challenging circumstances, the need to provide our customers with flexible and efficient IT infrastructure platforms is becoming even more important. With Nutanix, we are providing organisations the flexibility to adapt and transform, rather than being locked away with legacy technologies which hamper business growth.”

Nutanix ANZ channels director David Gage said the trend towards hybrid cloud had accelerated due to the pandemic, providing opportunity to the channel.

“The IT channel has an important role to play in helping businesses reach their ideal infrastructure model, with 78 per cent of Australian enterprises viewing IT more strategically amid the pandemic’s challenges,” Gage said.

“As a channel-only organisation, we need partners that deliver on the Nutanix promise; but more importantly, we need partners we can trust. With its depth of Nutanix capability and aligned business strategy, xAmplify acts as a valuable and trustworthy extension to our sales team.”

