Canberra MSSP Penten opens WA office

By on
Canberra MSSP Penten opens WA office

Canberra-based managed security services provider Penten has opened a new office in Perth, with the Australian Minister for Veterans Affairs & Defence Personnel, Matt Keogh, cutting the ribbon.

Founded in 2014, Penten develops security solutions and is focused on innovation in secure mobility and active defence through applied AI and tactical communications security. The company has grown rapidly and is continuing to expand their footprint, with the formation of their Western Australian team in 2020.

Penten has been making a significant investment in the West as it would provide increased access to customers in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as world class cyber research and emerging science and engineering talent in WA.

Last week, Penten welcomed Minister Matt Keogh to open their WA office in Osborne Park, Perth. The company’s workforce comprises 32% Veterans, with all WA employees made up of veterans, and Penten discussed their commitment for Veteran recruitment and providing opportunities.

MP Keogh said, “I commend Penten for their commitment to veterans’ employment, continuing contribution to our sovereign capability and congratulate them on the expansion of the business with their new office in Perth”.

During the opening, Penten also showcased their Australian developed technology, including their secure mobility solution AltoCrypt Stik which is approved for government use and phone secure mobility technologies that are transforming government workplaces in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Penten CEO Matthew Wilson said, “Penten understands the value of purpose and seeks to create an environment for Veterans to continue to apply their skills, drive and ability to learn to the defence and national security mission”.

“Veterans are highly trained and highly adaptable. The diversity of thought and experience they bring allows us to tackle the capability needs of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) now and into the future”.

In 2020, Penten gained funding from federal cybersecurity advocacy agency AustCyber. This included a $3 million grant to provide fly-away kits to a pilot group of regional SMEs and academia, and a $499,000 grant for a joint project with WorldStack and TSS Cyber to develop a prototype that addresses the challenge of data breach detection.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
austcyber cybersecurity defence mssp penten security veteran

Partner Content

Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

EY acquires NZ-based ServiceNow specialist Red Moki

EY acquires NZ-based ServiceNow specialist Red Moki
Singtel-owned Dialog IT discloses security incident

Singtel-owned Dialog IT discloses security incident
Check Point&#8217;s Leo Lynch

Check Point’s Leo Lynch
The biggest launches at Google Cloud Next 2022

The biggest launches at Google Cloud Next 2022

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?