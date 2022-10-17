Canberra MSSP Penten opens WA office

Canberra-based managed security services provider Penten has opened a new office in Perth, with the Australian Minister for Veterans Affairs & Defence Personnel, Matt Keogh, cutting the ribbon.

Founded in 2014, Penten develops security solutions and is focused on innovation in secure mobility and active defence through applied AI and tactical communications security. The company has grown rapidly and is continuing to expand their footprint, with the formation of their Western Australian team in 2020.

Penten has been making a significant investment in the West as it would provide increased access to customers in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as world class cyber research and emerging science and engineering talent in WA.

Last week, Penten welcomed Minister Matt Keogh to open their WA office in Osborne Park, Perth. The company’s workforce comprises 32% Veterans, with all WA employees made up of veterans, and Penten discussed their commitment for Veteran recruitment and providing opportunities.

MP Keogh said, “I commend Penten for their commitment to veterans’ employment, continuing contribution to our sovereign capability and congratulate them on the expansion of the business with their new office in Perth”.

During the opening, Penten also showcased their Australian developed technology, including their secure mobility solution AltoCrypt Stik which is approved for government use and phone secure mobility technologies that are transforming government workplaces in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Penten CEO Matthew Wilson said, “Penten understands the value of purpose and seeks to create an environment for Veterans to continue to apply their skills, drive and ability to learn to the defence and national security mission”.

“Veterans are highly trained and highly adaptable. The diversity of thought and experience they bring allows us to tackle the capability needs of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) now and into the future”.

In 2020, Penten gained funding from federal cybersecurity advocacy agency AustCyber. This included a $3 million grant to provide fly-away kits to a pilot group of regional SMEs and academia, and a $499,000 grant for a joint project with WorldStack and TSS Cyber to develop a prototype that addresses the challenge of data breach detection.