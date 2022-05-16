Canberra security ISV ArchTIS gets NC Protect platform on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Canberra-based security software vendor ArchTIS has revealed its NC Protect for Microsoft 365 platform is now available on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace and Azure Government Marketplace.

NC Protect provides data-centric security across Microsoft 365 applications including SharePoint Online, Office, OneDrive, Exchange and Teams, as well as SharePoint on-premises, Yammer and file shares. The platform also works across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

ArchTIS said the platform being added to the online stores would provide customers access to the Azure cloud platform’s streamlined deployment and management features.

“We are excited to launch our second certified app in the Azure Marketplace and Azure Government Marketplace based on strong customer demand to offer our solutions there,” ArchTIS global COO and US president Kurt Mueffelmann said.

“The Marketplaces allow our customers to procure and use Azure credits to purchase and deploy NC Protect, gaining access to its unique ABAC-powered data protection capabilities that leverage and enhance customers’ existing Microsoft investments more easily. It also makes NC Protect more accessible as part of the IP Co-sell Ready program.”

ArchTIS’s first offering to join the Azure Marketplace was its NC Protect Data Connector for Azure Sentinel, which was added in November 2021.

Microsoft general manager for Azure Jake Zborowski said, “Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimised to run on Azure.”

“Azure Marketplace helps solutions like archTIS NC Protect reach more customers and markets.”

NC Protect uses highly granular attribute-based access control (ABAC) and protection policies while leveraging Microsoft’s security products to protect sensitive and classified information against data loss and insider threats.

The platform combines Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) sensitivity labels with NC Protect’s dynamic ABAC policies to control access, usage, and sharing of files, chats and messages.

In February, ArchTIS named Nick Main as its new chief security officer, replacing founder Bruce Talbot, who will transition into retirement.