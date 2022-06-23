Canberra security ISV ArchTIS scores $7 million Department of Defence contract

Cybersecurity software developer ArchTIS has announced it has secured a $7 million contract with the Department of Defence to provide its Kojensi secure information collaboration platform.

The deal is an expansion and enhancement of Defence’s existing deal for the Kojensi platform, which is now set to run into 2024, plus an option to extend for a further 12 months.

The win is a continuation from a previous Defence deal signed in 2020, which included the provision of risk reduction consulting in addition to the Kojensi platform.

“We are pleased to close the largest sale in the company’s history for $7.03 million. Over the past 18 months we have been actively targeting global defence agencies and the broader defence industry due to their compelling need to secure highly sensitive information,” ArchTIS managing director and CEO Daniel Lai said.

“This target market strongly aligns with the unique value proposition our products offer. Kojensi and NC Protect are filling a critical need for zero-trust information security in the well-funded, defence and intelligence market and the industries that support them.”

The total contract value is $7,031,750, which includes $3,438,050 in recurring revenue payable over a two-year period along with services, support and hardware contracts worth $3,593,700.

ArchTIS said the contract follows the company’s participation in the KPMG Consortium, which was awarded Tranche 1 of the OneDefence Data Program. The firm provided its data security architecture expertise to the consortium.

ArchTIS global chief operating officer Kurt Mueffelmann said, “The recent sale to Australian Defence continues to drive our high-gross margin licensing strategy of more predictable, low-churn ARR. This sale alone will drive significant revenue into FY23 and beyond.”