Canberra software vendor archTIS wins $4 million Department of Defence contract

Canberra-based security software vendor archTIS has landed a $4 million deal with the Department of Defence, for the provision of risk reduction consulting as well as its classified information and secure collaboration platform.

Signed with the joint capabilities group, the deal makes up part of the defence department’s investment in cyber and information warfare capabilities, announced in June.

The contract will have archTIS perform risk reduction activities for multinational information sharing and cross-domain services, as well as supply licenses for three instances of archTIS’s proprietary Kojensi software platform.

According to archTIS, Kojensi is a highly secure and trusted platform for sharing sensitive and classified files and document collaboration. Kojensi is designed to allow its users set rules for access to files and documents, such as security classification, organisation name, and country. Files can then only be accessed by users who meet the requirements of the applied rules.

The contract will commence immediately and is expected to last between 9 to 12 months. During this time the company will conduct its risk reduction activities, which will include development, building and accreditation activities to provide Defence with “an information-sharing architecture pattern for cross and multi-domain services between different warfighter and Allied partners”, according to archTIS.

archTIS chief executive Daniel Lai said it was a great win for the company.

“I am delighted that archTIS has been selected to lead this risk reduction activity. The need to share, control and trust information in the warfighter domain, between forces and with allies remains a critical requirement,” he said. “archTIS is well-positioned to deliver on this.”