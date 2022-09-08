Canberra's archTIS follows up $7 million Defence win with SharePoint contract

Canberra-based security software vendor archTIS will secure the Australian Department of Defence’s on-premises SharePoint environment of a “major sustainment program”.

The contract will extend Defence’s use of archTIS’s NC Protect software, increasing access control and file level security of classified and sensitive information.

This will "enhance Defence’s control over the 'releasability' of content in a multinational, joint exercise environment with allied nations,” according to an archTIS announcement. This will enable secure collaboration between Defence, multinational coalitions and supply chain partners, archTIS stated.

The Canberra company’s software applies zero trust policies to “data centric access controls” across Microsoft 365, SharePoint on-premises and file share environments.

Its $138,441 contract lists $93,793 of annual recurring licensing fees. It follows a $7 million contract announced in June this year for archTIS to provide Defence with its Kojensi secure information collaboration platform.

archTIS is part of a consortium that includes Oracle, Microsoft, Epicon and SISU Solutions and is led by KPMG, which is delivering a Defence data strategy that aims to enable a Defence-wide approach to data management in order to become more “data-informed”.

In June, ArchTIS managing director and CEO Daniel Lai said that “Over the past 18 months we have been actively targeting global defence agencies and the broader defence industry due to their compelling need to secure highly sensitive information.”

“ArchTIS continues its journey of becoming the premier provider of data-centric access security controls to the Australian Department of Defence,” Lai stated this week about the Defences’ expansion of its use of NC Protect.

“This target market strongly aligns with the unique value proposition our products offer. Kojensi and NC Protect are filling a critical need for zero-trust information security in the well-funded, defence and intelligence market and the industries that support them,” said Lai.

“We continue to experience strong pipeline growth and opportunity amongst Defence, its coalition partners and suppliers for our unique offerings to secure their collaboration,” said Lai.

NC Protect was already available via the Defence Portfolio Management portal.

Earlier this week, archTIS also announced it had won an Australian Department of Health contract worth up to $430,000 to provide architectural services to advise on changes across modern cloud and big data technologies to drive their data-centric strategy.