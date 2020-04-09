Canberra's Delv awarded $1.85 million for developing COVID-19 app

By on
Canberra's Delv awarded $1.85 million for developing COVID-19 app

Canberra-based Delv has been awarded $1.85 million to help develop a mobile app that compiles regular updates, official news, information and official data on how the Australian Government is combating the Coronavirus pandemic.

The app, named Coronavirus Australia, is part of the federal government’s efforts to fight disinformation on the pandemic, which also includes a chatbot through a WhatsApp channel.

Promotional material from the Australian Department of Health.

Delv worked alongside the Department of Health and the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) to deliver the app within a two-week timeframe.

An AusTender listing showed that Delv was paid $1.85 million by the DTA for its role in the app’s development.

A DTA spokesperson told CRN that the contract in question was “for the transfer of [Delv’s] services to the DTA for the ongoing management of the app.”

The procurement was done by the Department of Health, with Delv being selected from the DTA’s Digital Marketplace Panel.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
delv dta services

Most Read Articles

Outdated work from home policies bog down Aussie businesses

Outdated work from home policies bog down Aussie businesses
NBN reveals extent of data surge during virus crisis

NBN reveals extent of data surge during virus crisis
NBN Co chief calls out critics as infrastructure holds

NBN Co chief calls out critics as infrastructure holds
Nutanix appoints ANZ boss out of NetSuite

Nutanix appoints ANZ boss out of NetSuite
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?