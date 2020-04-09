Canberra's Delv awarded $1.85 million for developing COVID-19 app

Canberra-based Delv has been awarded $1.85 million to help develop a mobile app that compiles regular updates, official news, information and official data on how the Australian Government is combating the Coronavirus pandemic.

The app, named Coronavirus Australia, is part of the federal government’s efforts to fight disinformation on the pandemic, which also includes a chatbot through a WhatsApp channel.

Delv worked alongside the Department of Health and the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) to deliver the app within a two-week timeframe.

An AusTender listing showed that Delv was paid $1.85 million by the DTA for its role in the app’s development.

A DTA spokesperson told CRN that the contract in question was “for the transfer of [Delv’s] services to the DTA for the ongoing management of the app.”

The procurement was done by the Department of Health, with Delv being selected from the DTA’s Digital Marketplace Panel.