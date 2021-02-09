Canberra's Delv taps Adelaide-based ISV Link4 for e-invoicing tech

Canberra-based managed services provider Delv has partnered with Australian ISV Link4 to develop an e-invoicing solution for businesses.

The partnership comes following the Federal Government’s decision to mandate e-invoicing to all agencies by July 2022, with 80 percent of invoices to be received electronically by July this year.

Delv chief executive Masseh Haidary said, “Together, Delv and Link4 deliver a scalable solution that will ensure that customers can respond to market forces and legislative frameworks.”

“In the volatile world that we live in today, it is critical to provide organisations with digital technology that allows them to effectively and efficiently navigate uncharted waters.”

Based in Adelaide, Link4 develops e-invoicing software solutions for businesses of varying sizes. Some of its solutions include e-invoicing via the PEPPOL network, a payments management system and e-invoicing for customers that use cloud accounting software or ERPs.

Delv is developing an integrator for Link4’s solutions using automation to allow for a more simplified integration into any ERP or finance system. The combined solution aims to eliminate repetitive, admin-based finance tasks.

“We are excited to be working with Link4 to help alleviate a common problem faced by business today,” Delv automation and data practice lead Josephine Calabria said.

“Delv has complemented the Link4 platform, filling a gap in the market by creating a simple integrator that can be delivered quickly and cost-effectively.”

The solution can be bought either as a standalone solution or hosted on Delv’s MATE automation platform.

“Hosting the e-invoicing solution on the MATE platform will provide organisations with a platform for automation growth, giving them the opportunity to automate other finance and business processes,” Calabria said.

“This could range from payments of invoices and reconciliation, onboarding and off-boarding or even IT processes across your service desk.”