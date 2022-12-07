Canberra's iCognition scores with Department of the Treasury

Canberra-based iCognition has announced the Department of the Treasury has gone live with its EDRMSaaS.cloud content manager solution.

The Micro Focus Content Manager-based EDRMSaaS.cloud platform is an enterprise content management and electronic document and records management system (EDRMS), which helps customers ensure compliance obligations in addition to content management.

iCognition was selected by Treasury as its partner to transition from its current on-premise solution to EDRMSaaS.cloud, as well as provide ongoing management.

“iCognition’s EDRMSaaS Content Manager Cloud provides the Treasury with a proven and secure SaaS solution that is the most advanced in the market,” iCognition chief technology officer Rohan Ahluwalia said.

“EDRMSaaS will continuously evolve and provide the best protection from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

iCognition said the platform manages Treasury’s information to the highest available level of security, with assessment at the PROTECTED level by Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) and ISO 27001 certification.

Treasury is iCognition’s latest government customer, joining the Australian Digital Health Agency, The Tasmanian Department of Natural Resources and Environment, University of New South Wales and some undisclosed clients in the financial and regulated industries market.

iCognition chief executive Joe Mammoliti said, “iCognition’s long-term relationships and deep understanding of our client's people, systems and processes enabled us to seamlessly transition them from on-premise to our secure cloud.”

“Our proven capability and advanced cyber security assessment is widely trusted by both Federal and State governments. Our secure cloud solution and expertise gives them confidence that their decision to upgrade will meet their compliance demands and increase organisational efficiency.”