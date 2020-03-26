Canberra's iCognition scores with DFAT

Canberra-based information management and governance specialist iCognition has scored a multi-million dollar contract with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

The $2.3 million deal covers the renewal of software licences for Micro Focus Content Manager, the department’s electronic records management system.

The contract also includes support and maintenance.

iCognition beat out three other bidders via the Whole of Government Software Licensing and Services (SLS) Panel, due to the company providing the best value for money for the services.

CRN understands that seven iCognition staff will be working on the contract, providing licence renewal, support and maintenance services.

The deal, which was made public on AusTender in February 2020, runs from July 2019 to June 2022.