Canberra’s Oobe buys up Melbourne hybrid-cloud consultancy Informed

Canberra-based Microsoft specialist provider Oobe has acquired Melbourne-based cloud services provider Informed for an undisclosed sum.

A statement from the company outlined strong hybrid-cloud capabilities and a large client base, including Colliers International, NSW Education and Telstra, as some of the reasons for the acquisition.

“The time has come to shake up the legacy ICT experience and help organisations transform their cloud operations,” said Oobe chief executive Stuart Kilduff.

“Together with the Informed team we will be focusing heavily on building out this space with frameworks and implementation tasks to make it easier for clients to transform their operations into cloud.”

Informed will remain under its current branding but will be leveraged to bolster Oobe’s cloud consulting practice and founder Daryl Bishop will become Oobe’s advisory national manager.

“The acquisition is as much a story of mates as it is business,” said Bishop. “CEO Stuart Kilduff and I worked together twenty years ago at Dasfleet. We both respected each other's ability, work-ethic and professionalism, and have tried to find an excuse to work together again ever-since. The stars aligned now, and here we are.”

Kilduff outlined the potential market that the acquisition is aiming to address.

“The gap we see is organisations being able to pivot from legacy operational structures to an agile cloud delivery model to not only make use of the technology but to squeeze every bit of value from it as they can,” he said.

“ICT organisations in the modern age are about maximising the benefits of technology for their internal workforce and ultimately their customers. You simply can’t do that with the legacy operating model that has been in operation for the past 20 years. We’re excited to see where this acquisition will take Oobe and our clients.”