Canberra's OPC IT builds Govt's new Sport Integrity Australia website

Canberra-based Drupal partner and web development agency OPC IT has launched the website of Sport Integrity Australia, a newly launched portfolio agency under the Department of Health.

Sport Integrity Australia is the result of the merger of the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA), the National Integrity of Sport (NISU) and the national integrity programs of Sport Australia. The new regulatory body’s main functions include safeguarding, sports wagering, match fixing, anti-doping and supplements in sport.

OPC IT managing director Brett Norton said, “At OPC, our team is always looking for creative and innovative ways to showcase an organisation online.”

“The new Sport Integrity website is a perfect example of how we deliver critical information in a functional and compelling manner,” he added.

The development timeline given to the company was six weeks, which included discovery, research, content audit and creation, website design, development and testing.

Norton said, “We love a challenge here at OPC IT. Our leading industry Drupal Developers were confident we would deliver this project effectively and on time.”

OPC partnered with Canberra-based consultancy Cordelta Digital, bringing in expertise in user research and specialist design and content skills. The company also used the GovCMS UIKit theme and ‘Paragraphs’ module to enable content authors to easily add multiple content components without the need for coding skills.

OPC web services operations manager Michael Goss said, “The objective was to develop a website that could deliver rich and interesting content for the user, while improving the ability to author content internally within the confines of the latest Drupal 8 GovCMS SaaS platform.”