Canberra's OPC revamps Defence websites

Canberra web development house and Drupal partner OPC IT has redeveloped the Department of Defence’s Army website.

The company upgraded the website to the new Drupal 8 platform along with a refresh of the site’s look and feel.

OPC also developed a new Defence website extracted from the original Army website, specifically for the Australian Army Research Centre (AARC). It was launched in January 2020.

The company said in a statement that it used Drupal’s Paragraphs module to create a library of different options for authors to select from when developing new content.

The feature also reduced the number of Content Types, allowing existing functionality such as Image Galleries and Content Lists to be extracted out into a Paragraph that could then be added anywhere in the site via the content of a Basic Page.

“While the Army website was the first foray into the Department of Defence for OPC, we are excited to continue to work with them on a number of upcoming projects,” OPC said in the statement.

“OPC’s experienced Drupal web development team worked closely with the department’s internal Information Management team to meet and exceed all requirements of the redevelopment project.”