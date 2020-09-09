Canberra's Sliced Tech to host BlackBerry's SecuSUITE mobile comms platform

BlackBerry has tapped its Canberra-based channel partner Sliced Tech to host its SecuSUITE mobile communications solution.

SecuSUITE is a secure messaging and telephony service for iOS and Android devices designed for government and enterprise customers.

The partnership with Sliced Tech allows BlackBerry to offer a locally-hosted managed service to Australian government agencies and address data sovereignty concerns.

BlackBerry APJ managing director for IoT Solutions David Nicol said, “Malicious actors can intercept communications at multiple points in a mobile communication path or spoof identities to uncover sensitive information.”

“This is why it is critical to provide a private communication network that works globally with standard mobile devices. BlackBerry is pleased to partner with Sliced Tech to leverage their highly secure cloud platform and compliance with Australian Government guidelines to address customer concerns and responsibilities.”

Sliced Tech’s solution is a fast to deploy, resilient and high-performance offering at a fixed cost, and will also be available to other IT service providers.

Sliced Tech chief executive Jason McClure said, “We chose to partner with BlackBerry because its SecuSUITE solution meets our customers’ needs for secure mobile communications, with an outstanding user experience.”

“As geopolitical tensions continue to rise, our customers are looking for solutions that minimise cyber risk and address their data sovereignty concerns. BlackBerry's extensive experience providing secure communications solutions to governments globally, combined with our locally hosted, secure government community cloud services, give us confidence in the strength of our joint sensitive communication offering.”