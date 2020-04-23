Canberra's Veritec develops COVID-19 testing app for hospitals

Royal Prince Alfred Hospital is one of the first to trial Veritec's COVID-19 Clinic Application.

Canberra MSP Veritec has volunteered its team to build and support an app to aid COVID-19 testing and containment efforts in hospitals.

Called the “COVID-19 Clinic Application”, it takes details from the public prior to arriving at a designated hospital or health clinic. It also records data during testing through to discharge.

Patients are also able to select from multiple COVID-19 clinics, while staff can also see a 360-degree view of clinic load which includes patient arrivals and expected arrivals. A separate app for staff was also built to register themselves if they feel unwell.

The app is currently being piloted in hospitals and clinics within the Sydney Local Health District, which includes Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and Balmain Hospital.

Veritec worked alongside Microsoft and the app itself was developed using Dynamics 365 and the Microsoft Power Platform.

Veritec NSW general manager Chris Greatrex said, “Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 and Power Platform is making it possible to respond quickly and build the core capabilities required.”

“With our history working in health, it has been possible to quickly apply the requisite privacy and data protection measures in a heavily regulated environment, whilst still delivering the capability to meet the emerging requirements and demand,” he added.

Within Power Platform, the app used Power Automate and PowerApps, while the registration portal and dashboard used Dynamics, connecting into Office 365 and Azure.

“As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Veritec is proud to be a partner, supporting Microsoft to roll these initiatives out to Australian organisations and businesses,” Greatrex said.

“It’s been a pleasure to volunteer the time of our consultants to help build this App and do our bit to help with the front-line efforts.”