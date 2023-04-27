Canberra’s x-RD launches “first IRAP DevSecOps offering”

Canberra-based technology and artificial intelligence company x-RD have launched SecD3v, a Software-as-a-Service solution, stating it is the first IRAP assessed DevSecOps offering in Australia.

Using GitLab, the platform aims to provide customers with a sovereign, IRAP protected all-inclusive secure DevSecOps platform for Australian businesses, software developers, DevOps teams, data scientists and data professionals.

“I am delighted to announce that in cooperation with GitLab, Australian businesses now have access to government grade secure technologies and environments, and can focus on delivering software and services at speed without worrying about support or security,” x-RD chief executive Grant Warner said.

He said that x-RD’s on-demand platform aims to be more effective and efficient than traditional DevSecOps platforms which are “difficult, timely, costly and resource intensive.”

“We are thrilled to be chosen as the DevSecOps platform by x-RD and be part of their go-to market strategy," GitLab’s APAC channel director Dirk de Vos said.

“x-RD are the first partner to build out an IRAP assessed DevSecOps offering in Australia that meets the stringent requirements of the most sensitive areas of government.”