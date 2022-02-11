Canberra's xAmplify hires former Department of Health chief information officer Daniel Keys

Canberra-based AI technology specialist xAmplify has hired the Department of Health’s chief information officer Daniel Keys.

Keys, who joins xAmplify as its head of futures and innovation, returns to the private sector after a lengthy career in the Federal Government across multiple agencies. He will commence at xAmplify on 1 March 2022.

“After a long and successful career in the Australian Public Service and with his deep experience in driving technology innovation across Government, we are extremely fortunate to have Daniel join us,” xAmplify chief executive Ken Maxwell said.

“Daniel is an inspiring leader and has a proven track record in delivering critical services and innovation for the Australian community. He brings the calibre of thinking and leadership we need as we expand our service offering in the market.”

An xAmplify spokesperson told CRN that Keys’ hiring would solidify the company’s position in the market by delivering more value to the company's public sector clients and by utilising his extensive experience. The company said this would further extends its client base and service offerings into the private market.



As head of futures and innovation, Keys will contribute to and collaborate on the future direction of xAmplify as it continues to expand and grow into new markets, technologies, and geographies. He reports directly to Maxwell.

On his new role, Keys said, “xAmplify is on an exciting journey, and with a great team in place, great partners, and the world’s best technology, they are successfully delivering new and exciting technology to their clients. This is an exciting time for the company and one I am really proud to be joining.”

Keys was named the Department of Health’s chief information officer in 2019, after a brief stint as an assistant secretary of the Department. Prior to that, he was CIO at the Civil Aviation Safety Authority from 2017 to 2018, and part of the Whole of Government Platforms task force at the Digital Transformation Agency from 2016 to 2017.

Keys also worked at the Australian Taxation Office, joining in 2008 as an enterprise architect before moving up to assistant commissioner in 2013. Before that, he was a solution architect at Services Australia’s Centrelink program.

Maxwell commented, “The appointment of Daniel as head of futures and innovation at xAmplify further adds to our tremendous growth over the past four years.”

“We are now even better placed to drive new initiatives, deliver digital transformation and IT services, and provide exceptional, innovative experiences to our clients.”