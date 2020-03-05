Canon Australia recruits new exec from global headquarters

Canon Australia has appointed Masayuki ‘Mike’ Murase into a partner-facing role as senior director, business information solutions.

Murase brings more than three decades with Canon to the role, working for the vendor’s Office Imaging Products group in the US and Japan. He has relocated to Australia for the new role.

In his new role, Murase has been tasked with growing Canon Australia’s business products and services. A spokesperson told CRN that he will also be responsible for overall leadership and engagement with Canon’s channel partners.

"I'll be devoting a lot of time to our partners to continue building on the strong channel momentum created by the team. Our channel partners are integral to driving value for customers so it’s my priority to continue strengthening these relationships,” said Murase.

“Having witnessed the strength of the team at Canon Australia through my previous role at Canon Inc. headquarters in Japan, I’m excited to join the team locally. I look forward to working with the team to build on the excellent progress made to date as we support our customers and grow Canon Australia’s products and services.”

Canon Oceania & Australia managing director Akira (Dave) Yoshida said he was thrilled to have Murase join the local team, adding: “Having spent time in both our US and Japan offices, I’m confident in Mike’s leadership to help Canon Australia BIS achieve exactly that.”

Last year, Canon brought together resources from its managed IT services subsidiaries Harbour IT and Converga to form a new division called Canon Business Services, combining Harbour IT’s cloud capabilities with Converga’s business efficiency solutions.