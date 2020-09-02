Canon Australia to shutter direct-to-customer marketplace

Canon Australia has announced it will close its direct-to-consumer marketplace Canon Store “for the foreseeable future”.

The marketplace will officially cease operations and stop taking product orders on 30 September 2020 to accommodate retail promotions to be run ahead of the end date.

This means more of Canon's business will occur through the channel, apart from the Canon Experience Store in Melbourne and via SUNSTUDIOS storefronts in Sydney and Melbourne,, a local Canon spokesperson told CRN.

Canon Australia launched Canon Store in 2011 as an e-commerce platform to give local consumers more shopping options.

The printing and imaging vendor said the decision aims to support its local retail partners.

“Fast forward to 2020, the unprecedented challenges currently facing the Australian market has seen Canon Australia re-examine the best way to help consumers access our products, services and support,” Canon’s announcement read.

“As a result, we are proudly streamlining our efforts in supporting local retailers to drive competition in the local market and bring you the best value product offers, promotions, services and experiences possible.”

Some of the challenges Canon cited include COVID-19's impact on the local camera market, which contracted during the period.

Canon said customers are still able to use gift cards and vouchers and redeem promotional code and discount offers until 30 September, but it won’t accept payment for products on back order and add consumers on wait lists for out of stock products. Those entitled to any refunds will be directly contacted by Canon.

“Moving forward, Canon will continue to work with local retailers to bring hands-on product experiences and promotions to consumers,” Canon said.

“We'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support over the years. We look forward to bringing you the best of our innovative products, services and imaging solutions in new ways and trust that you will benefit from our strengthened arrangement with local retailers.”

Updated 2 September 3:30pm: added comments from a Canon Australia representative.