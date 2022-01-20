Canon Business Services acquires WA Microsoft partner Satalyst

Canon Business Services (CBS) has acquired Microsoft partner Satalyst for an undisclosed sum.

Western Australia-based Satalyst specialises in Microsoft’s Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365 cloud platforms. Its main offerings include cloud security, cloud apps development, app modernisation, migration, analytics, AI and managed services.

CBS said the acquisition strengthened its application, security, data and AI capabilities would also give Satalyst the backing it needed to assist its expansion plans.

Satalyst primarily services customers in Western Australia, Queensland, and South Australia. CBS said the sale capital was expected to accelerate the company’s expansion across Australia’s Eastern seaboard.

“Satalyst is an excellent strategic and technical fit that broadens our capabilities and supports our commitment to local innovation, businesses and services,” CBS CEO Luke Clark said in a statement.

“The business shares our values is aligned with our customer portfolio, and has enjoyed significant growth during the past two years. We’re thrilled to have them join the CBS family, growing our application, data and AI capability while deepening our security offering.”

Todd Elliott (Satalyst)

Satalyst CEO Todd Elliott said, “We’re delighted to join forces with CBS and look forward to playing our role in achieving future growth plans.”

“We will continue to do what we do best in transforming business processes and productivity across Australia with Canon’s support. “Collectively we are a big, new local player in the market, and that’s exciting.”



Canon first entered the services market in Australia in 2014 with the purchase of a majority stake in Sydney-based Harbour IT. In 2017, the company completed the acquisition.

In 2019, Canon Oceania brought together its managed IT services subsidiaries Harbour IT and Converga to form Canon Business Services (CBS).



Australia and New Zealand are key strategic regions for Canon, the print giant said. CBS is a key business for Canon, which has forecast rapid growth over the short to medium term for the combined business.



The CBS business has experienced more than 10 percent growth in customers over the last 12 months within the finance, education and building sectors, with recent wins including Bank of us and Brickworks.



Dave Yoshida, managing director of Canon Australia, said he was confident the model would continue to deliver for the wider business.



“This will be an exciting year of growth for Canon Business Services,” he said.

“We are uniquely positioned to support our customers in their digital transformation journeys. Bringing together Canon’s leading reputation in business printing, with the combined services of CBS and Satalyst, I see strong synergies for our customers.



“Canon will continue to actively inspire and enable people to achieve more than they ever thought they could through products, services and solutions for businesses and consumers.”