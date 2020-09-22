Canva taps Accenture for Workday HCM deployment

By on
Aussie graphic design software company Canva has tapped Accenture to deploy Workday Human Capital Management (HCM).

The deployment is part of a larger IT transformation project involving the streamlining of core operations, which was completed within six months.

Canva, known as one of Australia’s tech “unicorns”, operates a graphic design-as-a-service platform for consumers where users can edit photos, create graphics and documents and other visual content based on a library of templates.

The company brought in Accenture to optimise its current HR processes while removing waste and improving its ability to respond to market conditions, so Canva has a solid foundation to continue growing.

Canva head of people Crystal Boysen said, “We chose Accenture and the Workday platform as it offered scalability across disparate forms and processes. And despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, we have successfully been able to implement the platform.”

Canva said it now has access to enhanced insights to inform decision making, deploy talent and programs faster, monitor progress of the workforce and organisational objectives securely over a single system.

Accenture ANZ software and platforms sector lead Jonathan Restarick said, “Difficult operating conditions are challenging business resilience and redefining the nature of work, calling for continuous collaboration, agile processes, and aligning teams with strategic business initiatives.”

“We are delighted to have worked with Canva to rapidly implement new ways of working with people and data that will set them up for continued growth.”

