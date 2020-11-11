Capgemini acquires ASX-listed digital services provider RXP Services for $95m

Multinational systems integrator Capgemini has announced it plans to acquire Australian digital services provider RXP Services.

The France-headquartered company has offered to pay 55 cents for each RXP share, or a total of $95.5 million. RXP is currently trading at 34 cents per share.

In its announcement, Capgemini said the acquisition supports its ‘strong’ growth ambition in Asia-Pacific and the 550 new staff from RXP would bolster its capabilities in digital, data and cloud in Australia.

“The acquisition of RXP Services will make Capgemini a market leader in Australia in digital, data and cloud, enhancing our ability to provide our clients with value, scale and world-class expertise,” Capgemini Asia Pacific and Middle East executive chairman Luc-Francois Salvador said.



“This transaction will be a step change for Capgemini in Australia and illustrates Capgemini’s growth ambition in Asia Pacific. Both companies share similar values and vision of the role of technology and humanity in successfully transforming businesses and society.

“Our strengths will enable us to use insights, design and technology to create inclusive and sustainable futures for our clients.”

RXP's board recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the proposal, unless a superior offer has been made. RXP chairman John Pittard said the offer “represents an excellent opportunity” for shareholders to realise certain value at a significant premium.”

RXP chief executive Ross Fielding said, “Capgemini is a truly global organisation, and a leader in consulting, engineering, technology and digital transformation services. RXP is a natural fit for Capgemini, and I am very excited by the growth opportunities this will create for our 550 employees within a global and culturally aligned business.”

“In addition, RXP’s valued clients stand to gain from an integrated group through increased scale, a broader skillset and greater service capabilities.”

Upon completion, RXP would be Capgemini’s second in Australia this year, acquiring Sydney-headquartered MuleSoft partner WhiteSky Labs on 26 March.