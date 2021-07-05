Capgemini acquires SAP partner Acclimation

Capgemini has acquired Melbourne-headquartered SAP partner Acclimation for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is the system integrator’s second within ANZ in 2021 and bolsters its SAP capabilities in the region.

Acclimation brings more than 100 staff to Capgemini, spread across its offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Some of its customers include Coles Group, PowerLink, MMG Limited, NSW Land Registry Services and Dulux Group.

“The acquisition of Acclimation will position Capgemini as a leader in SAP delivery in the region,” Capgemini ANZ managing director Kaylene O’Brien said.

“They have built a reputation for excellence in delivering SAP and cloud solutions for a wide range of complex businesses. Our goal is to bring new thinking and innovation to our clients and accelerate their transformation to be more sustainable businesses.”

Acclimation has secured a number of contracts over the past two years, including wins from medical device distributor LifeHealthcare and glass manufacturer and supplier Viridian Glass.

The company also teamed up with a number of other Australian MSPs, with the most recent collaboration coming from cloud integrator SXiQ.

Acclimation managing director Rod Taubman said, “After thirteen years of sustained growth, Acclimation is thrilled to be joining Capgemini. Combining our two SAP practices strengthens Capgemini as a formidable SAP Gold Partner in Australia.”

“I am excited to unlock the many synergies between Acclimation and Capgemini including an added delivery capacity and extended customer footprint.”

Capgemini in late 2020 announced plans to acquire then ASX-listed digital services provider RXP Services for $95.5 million. The deal was finalised in March this year.