Capgemini acquires SAP partner Acclimation

By on
Capgemini acquires SAP partner Acclimation

Capgemini has acquired Melbourne-headquartered SAP partner Acclimation for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is the system integrator’s second within ANZ in 2021 and bolsters its SAP capabilities in the region.

Acclimation brings more than 100 staff to Capgemini, spread across its offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Some of its customers include Coles Group, PowerLink, MMG Limited, NSW Land Registry Services and Dulux Group.

“The acquisition of Acclimation will position Capgemini as a leader in SAP delivery in the region,” Capgemini ANZ managing director Kaylene O’Brien said.

“They have built a reputation for excellence in delivering SAP and cloud solutions for a wide range of complex businesses. Our goal is to bring new thinking and innovation to our clients and accelerate their transformation to be more sustainable businesses.”

Acclimation has secured a number of contracts over the past two years, including wins from medical device distributor LifeHealthcare and glass manufacturer and supplier Viridian Glass.

The company also teamed up with a number of other Australian MSPs, with the most recent collaboration coming from cloud integrator SXiQ.

Acclimation managing director Rod Taubman said, “After thirteen years of sustained growth, Acclimation is thrilled to be joining Capgemini. Combining our two SAP practices strengthens Capgemini as a formidable SAP Gold Partner in Australia.”

“I am excited to unlock the many synergies between Acclimation and Capgemini including an added delivery capacity and extended customer footprint.”

Capgemini in late 2020 announced plans to acquire then ASX-listed digital services provider RXP Services for $95.5 million. The deal was finalised in March this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
acclimation capgemini sap services

Partner Content

Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element

Sponsored Whitepapers

CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS

Most Read Articles

Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business

Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business
What it takes to sell an ICT business

What it takes to sell an ICT business
Govt&#8217;s AI Action Plan a &#8220;huge step in the right direction&#8221;

Govt’s AI Action Plan a “huge step in the right direction”
Vocus shareholders approve takeover bid

Vocus shareholders approve takeover bid

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?