Capgemini acquires Sydney-based MuleSoft partner

Multinational consulting firm Capgemini has acquired Sydney-headquartered MuleSoft partner WhiteSky Labs for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition expands the consulting giant’s digital transformation capabilities in Asia Pacific while also adding more than 150 staff across Australia, Singapore and the Philippines.

Founded in 2009, WhiteSky Labs describes itself as one of the largest independent MuleSoft full-service consultancies in the world. It offers full-stack consulting services on the MuleSoft Anypoint Platform, managed support services, license management and training services.

“Joining Capgemini means we will be able to offer clients our deep MuleSoft expertise coupled with end-to-end digital transformation services at scale, increasing our ability to answer the needs of global enterprises,” WhiteSky Labs chief executive Steve Wilson said.

“Accelerating digital transformations has never been more important and to achieve that requires the combined capability that we are creating with Capgemini to unlock data across any application or endpoint.”

Capgemini chief strategy and development officer Fernando Alvarez said the addition of WhiteSky’s expertise will help not only the digital transformation needs of the region, but will also bolster Capgemini’s expertise in the space.

“I am delighted to welcome WhiteSky Labs to the Capgemini team,” he added.

The transaction is due to complete in the coming weeks, subject to usual conditions.