Capgemini ANZ boss Olaf Pietschner expands role to include APAC

Global systems integrator Capgemini has appointed Australia and New Zealand managing director Olaf Pietschner to a new role within its Asia-Pacific business.

Pietschner joins three other Capgemini CEOs to lead new “strategic business units”, assuming the role of chief executive of the Asia Pacific Strategic Business Unit. He also joins the company’s executive committee.

A Capgemini representative told CRN that Pietschner will continue overseeing the ANZ business as part of his role.

Pietschner officially took the new role this month, holding the ANZ managing director role from 2017 to December 2020.

Capgemini said Pietschner led the ANZ unit’s “transformation and growth” and was responsible for “driving customer success, value, and innovation”.

Prior to Capgemini, Pietschner also worked at Origin Energy, News Limited and Deloitte in Australia in various leadership roles.

The other CEOs joining Pietschner are Capgemini Germany MD Michael Schulte and France MD Jérôme Siméon, now promoted as CEOs of the Northern Europe Strategic Business Unit and the Southern Europe Strategic Business Unit, respectively.

Capgemini also promoted former executives at subsidiary Altran, with William Rozé leading Engineering and R&D, while Pascal Brier will be group chief innovation officer. Jeroen Versteeg from the Europe Strategic Business Unit also joins as chief sales officer. All three will also join the executive committee.

“I am delighted to welcome such strong and talented executives from across the Group to our leadership team. The appointment of two former Altran leaders to the Group Executive Committee is a further example of the continuation of the smooth integration process that has been well underway since its acquisition last year,” Capgemini chief executive Aiman Ezzat said.

“Each of the newly appointed executives, announced today, brings to their position a series of outstanding achievements and a depth of experience from which our clients, team members and the Group as whole will benefit greatly.”