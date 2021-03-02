Capgemini appoints former Deloitte exec as new MD

Kaylene O’Brien has been appointed as Capgemini’s new managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

O’Brien moves to her new role from Deloitte, where she was the managing partner of Deloitte Consulting Australia and part of its global and Asia Pacific consulting executive team.

She succeeds Olaf Pietschner who, earlier this year, was named chief executive of Capgemini’s Asia Pacific strategic business unit and member of the group executive committee.

“I am honoured to lead this next stage of growth for Capgemini in Australia and New Zealand. The business has all the right elements, and a compelling purpose to ‘unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future’. Capgemini has a unique position in the market, and it is a great environment for our people to get the future they want,” O’Brien said of her appointment.

She will lead Capgemini’s team of more than 2000 across Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth, Auckland, and Wellington, overseeing strategy and transformation, applications and technology, and operations and engineering.

“Kaylene is a recognised leader in the industry and brings a wealth of experience that drives customer innovation, growth, and talent inclusivity in an agile environment. I am delighted to welcome Kaylene to Capgemini to lead our talented team into the next chapter of growth in Australia and New Zealand, and help support our ambition in the Asia Pacific region to create a sustainable and inclusive future for our clients, people and communities,” said Pietschner.

O’Brien held various leadership positions, during her 24-year career at Deloitte and is also currently a member of Chief Executive Women (CEW). She has over 25 years of consulting experience with a focus on technology and digital transformation within the government and private sector.

She holds a Bachelor of Business (Management) from Monash University, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Information Systems with RMIT.