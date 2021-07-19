Capgemini to acquire Empired for $233 million

Global systems integrator Capgemini has announced it plans to acquire Perth-headquartered Empired for $233 million.

The deal is Capgemini’s third in the past 12 months, after SAP partner Acclimation in June and RXP Services in November 2020.

Capgemini said the acquisition would strengthen its capabilities in cloud and data across the region, and create what it claims to be the largest accredited Microsoft Dynamics team in ANZ. Empired would also bolster its client portfolio across key industries, notably in mining, utilities and government.

“The acquisition of Empired is further evidence of Capgemini’s confidence in the local market and ambition to be a leader in digital, data and cloud in Australia and in New Zealand,” Capgemini ANZ managing director Kaylene O’Brien said.

“Empired has a strong partnership with Microsoft and together we will provide our clients with leading edge cloud expertise and services. Following the successful acquisition of RXP Services and Acclimation, Capgemini is stepping up to a new scale in Australia and New Zealand as part of our growth ambition.

“Empired’s purpose to create the best possible future highlights a natural culture match, as we work together to build an inclusive and sustainable future.”

Capgemini said Empired would provide a complementary geographic footprint, and its New Zealand brand Intergen would also mark a step change for Capgemini in the country,

The $233 million price tag represents $1.35 per share, which Empired called an “attractive” premium of 64.4 percent to the last closing price of 82 cents on Friday 16 July. The company’s board unanimously recommends that Empired shareholders vote in favour of the acquisition.

Empired managing director Russell Baskerville said, “Over the past 15 years Empired has been on a journey to build the most respected digital services company across Australia and New Zealand.”

“Our strategy has delivered material growth in shareholder value and we are confident that being part of Capgemini will help to accelerate our combined market position in the coming years.

“If implemented, the [acquisition] will provide outstanding career opportunities for our people and have a positive impact for existing and prospective clients by providing them with access to the significant resources, service capabilities and international experience of Capgemini.”