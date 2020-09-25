Catch.com.au hires robots to manage stock surge

By on
Catch.com.au hires robots to manage stock surge

Online retailer Catch.com.au will roll out a fleet of robots at its Victoria distribution centre in partnership with German supply chain giant Körber.

More than 100 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) will join Catch.com.au’s warehouse operations in Truganina, Victoria, in what the company is calling the largest AMR deployment of its kind for an ecommerce marketplace in Australia and New Zealand.

The deployment will be aided by global technology provider and robot specialist Geek+.

Catch Group, owners of Catch.com.au, opted for the AMR solutions following its acquisition by Wesfarmers in 2019, a deal that subsequently saw Catch add thousands of extra stock to its lineup.

Additionally, Catch Group said it had recorded a 68.7 percent increase in total sales for the second half of the 2020 financial year. The online retailer’s head of fulfilment Richard Whetton said the online shopping demand surge brought about in part thanks to COVID-19 also played a role in the move.

“With COVID-19 driving more consumers online, Catch is very well placed to meet this rise in demand and this investment ensures that we continue to increase and improve our product and service offering for our rapidly growing consumer base,” Whetton said.

The AMR devices will operate across 3785 sqm of space within the 20,000 sqm facility. The 100 robots will allow Catch to manage an additional 80,000 stock keeping units above its existing range.

Körber Supply Chain Software head of transformation Rizan Mawzoon said the bots would help Catch move an extra 2000 orders each hour.

“With its growing consumer base and the increased demand for timely and efficient delivery across Australia, this solution will play a crucial role in Catch being able to deliver the excellent customer experience the retailer is known for,” Mawzoon said.

The deployment is expected to be completed and online in November.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
amr catch catch group catchcomau digital distribution facility geek hardware k246rber kmart richard whetton rizan mawzoon robots wesfarmers

Most Read Articles

DWS acquired by HCL Technologies

DWS acquired by HCL Technologies
HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal

HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal
Tangerine Telecom launches 1TB mobile broadband plan

Tangerine Telecom launches 1TB mobile broadband plan
In loving memory of Rob Kingma

In loving memory of Rob Kingma
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Poll

How will Microsoft brand the next perpetual release of Office?
Microsoft Office 2021
Microsoft Office One
Microsoft Office 2019 Version II
Microsoft Office: The Last Word
Microsoft Office Origins: Resurgence
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?