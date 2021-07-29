Catch.com.au taps Blue Yonder partner Open Sky to deliver warehouse management solution

By on
Catch.com.au taps Blue Yonder partner Open Sky to deliver warehouse management solution

The Melbourne-based Australian arm of US reseller Open Sky Group has been selected by Catch.com.au to help design, configure and deploy Blue Yonder’s warehouse management system (WMS) for the online retailer.

Catch.com.au currently has just one fulfilment centre in Victoria, with plans to open a new one in Sydney in 2022 to meet the increasing demand for ecommerce in Australian. 

As this demand has grown, the company’s existing WMS is no longer able to meet business requirements and so went to tender for a long-term supply chain provider to bring together all parts of its warehouse operations.

Catch.com.au fulfillment head Richard Whetton explained, “When we made plans to open a second fulfilment centre to better serve our customers, we knew that we needed to upgrade our WMS and labour management solutions. With Blue Yonder, we can continue our customer-first strategy of delivering what our customers need faster and at the lowest price.” 

Open Sky will be providing Catch.com.au with Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform, based on Microsoft Azure, to bring real-time transaction processing, optimised storage and selection strategies, and integrated labour management to the company’s WMS.

“With such a strong WMS implementation record, we are uniquely suited to help Catch.com.au deploy their Blue Yonder solutions in a way that helps them meet their customer-first strategy and do so in a more condensed timeline than a traditional implementation,” said Open Sky Group chief executive Ian Drummond.

Through the implementation, Catch.com.au is aiming for improved efficiency and agility in its warehouse operations, stability and scalability, reduced cost to serve, and increased employee engagement.

Blue Yonder account manager Rod Hall added, “Today’s retail e-commerce market is challenging for many reasons and Catch.com.au recognised that they need all parts of their business working together to serve their shoppers. 

“We are looking forward to developing a long-term relationship with Catch.com.au to help improve their warehouse operations and better manage their warehouse labor, so that their customers can continue to experience an easy and convenient e-commerce shopping experience.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
blue yonder catchcomau open sky services

Partner Content

Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

Vocus finalises $3.5b sale to consortium

Vocus finalises $3.5b sale to consortium
Ingram Micro flags massive price hikes on refurbished Cisco kit

Ingram Micro flags massive price hikes on refurbished Cisco kit
MNF Group closes $31m direct biz sale to Vonex

MNF Group closes $31m direct biz sale to Vonex
Kaseya did not pay ransom for decryptor

Kaseya did not pay ransom for decryptor

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?