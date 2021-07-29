Catch.com.au taps Blue Yonder partner Open Sky to deliver warehouse management solution

The Melbourne-based Australian arm of US reseller Open Sky Group has been selected by Catch.com.au to help design, configure and deploy Blue Yonder’s warehouse management system (WMS) for the online retailer.

Catch.com.au currently has just one fulfilment centre in Victoria, with plans to open a new one in Sydney in 2022 to meet the increasing demand for ecommerce in Australian.

As this demand has grown, the company’s existing WMS is no longer able to meet business requirements and so went to tender for a long-term supply chain provider to bring together all parts of its warehouse operations.

Catch.com.au fulfillment head Richard Whetton explained, “When we made plans to open a second fulfilment centre to better serve our customers, we knew that we needed to upgrade our WMS and labour management solutions. With Blue Yonder, we can continue our customer-first strategy of delivering what our customers need faster and at the lowest price.”

Open Sky will be providing Catch.com.au with Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform, based on Microsoft Azure, to bring real-time transaction processing, optimised storage and selection strategies, and integrated labour management to the company’s WMS.

“With such a strong WMS implementation record, we are uniquely suited to help Catch.com.au deploy their Blue Yonder solutions in a way that helps them meet their customer-first strategy and do so in a more condensed timeline than a traditional implementation,” said Open Sky Group chief executive Ian Drummond.

Through the implementation, Catch.com.au is aiming for improved efficiency and agility in its warehouse operations, stability and scalability, reduced cost to serve, and increased employee engagement.

Blue Yonder account manager Rod Hall added, “Today’s retail e-commerce market is challenging for many reasons and Catch.com.au recognised that they need all parts of their business working together to serve their shoppers.

“We are looking forward to developing a long-term relationship with Catch.com.au to help improve their warehouse operations and better manage their warehouse labor, so that their customers can continue to experience an easy and convenient e-commerce shopping experience.”