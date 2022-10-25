CBA adds mobile to telco service offerings

CBA said it will offer discounted 4G and 5G mobile SIM plans to its retail and business customers as it deepens its partnership with telecommunications provider More.

The bank said retail customers who register with More using a CBA credit or debit card as their online bill payment method can receive 30 percent off a mobile SIM plan for the first 12 months.

Customers are also eligible to receive another ongoing 10 percent off if they continue with More.

In addition, Australian business customers entitled to receive 30 percent off More mobile SIM plans for the first 12 months.

“We will continue to look at expanding the proposition around our core where it makes sense," a CBA spokesperson told iTnews.

The bank said its new deal part of its efforts to ease the cost of living and help customers manage ongoing expenses.

The bank started offering mobile SIMs to customers at select branches in NSW and Victoria as part of a pilot program.

It already offers pre-approved home loan customers three years of free NBN services through More.

CBA said its partnership with More, which it holds a 25 percent stake in, has undergone “a lot of work” to “integrate More with the CommBank app so in the future you’ll be able to monitor your usage, and see your [telecommunications] bills”.

“We want customers to visit the app more often, stay longer, use more of the services and derive more benefits from their relationship with us – simpler, safer banking,” a CBA spokesperson said.