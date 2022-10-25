CBA adds mobile to telco service offerings

By on
CBA adds mobile to telco service offerings

CBA said it will offer discounted 4G and 5G mobile SIM plans to its retail and business customers as it deepens its partnership with telecommunications provider More.

The bank said retail customers who register with More using a CBA credit or debit card as their online bill payment method can receive 30 percent off a mobile SIM plan for the first 12 months.

Customers are also eligible to receive another ongoing 10 percent off if they continue with More.

In addition, Australian business customers entitled to receive 30 percent off More mobile SIM plans for the first 12 months.

“We will continue to look at expanding the proposition around our core where it makes sense," a CBA spokesperson told iTnews.

The bank said its new deal part of its efforts to ease the cost of living and help customers manage ongoing expenses.

The bank started offering mobile SIMs to customers at select branches in NSW and Victoria as part of a pilot program.

It already offers pre-approved home loan customers three years of free NBN services through More.  

CBA said its partnership with More, which it holds a 25 percent stake in, has undergone “a lot of work” to “integrate More with the CommBank app so in the future you’ll be able to monitor your usage, and see your [telecommunications] bills”.

“We want customers to visit the app more often, stay longer, use more of the services and derive more benefits from their relationship with us – simpler, safer banking,” a CBA spokesperson said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cba mobile cba more telco

Partner Content

Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft&#160;Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: 'hard decisions' coming on layoffs

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: 'hard decisions' coming on layoffs
Optus says it needed to keep identity data for six years. But did it really?

Optus says it needed to keep identity data for six years. But did it really?
Medibank data breach continues to worsen

Medibank data breach continues to worsen

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?