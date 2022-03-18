CCNA, Tradewinds, Network Pioneers score GoTo 2021 ANZ partner awards

UC and collaboration vendor GoTo, formerly known as LogMeIn, has honoured its top performing partners across Australia and New Zealand.

At the vendor’s Australia and New Zealand Partner Summit, GoTo recognised its partners that have had strong sales performance throughout 2021. The awards focused on those selling unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) products, GoTo Connect and GoTo Contact Centre.

Leading the way is Melbourne-based Network Pioneers, who was named Top Performer, while Sydney-based TechSpecialist was awarded Top Producing Partner.

Launceston, Tasmania-based Telephone and Communication Services took home Top New Partner of the Year, while Melbourne-based Advance Vision Technology received the Top Deal award. Sydney-based Chyma, which specialises in the hotel industry, was named Top Vertical Specialist.

Converged Communication Network Applications (CCNA) was awarded the GoTo Connect Contact Center Pro award, and Tradewinds Technology Brokerage was named Top Technology Services Brokerage.

GoTo also handed out three Core Value Awards:

Move Fast: Sydney-based Integrated Products
Be Real: Sydney-based HD IT
Think Big: Auckland, New Zealand-headquartered Great Outcomes

“Today’s working environment has changed the way we sell and serve our customers. Our partners have played a critical role in this evolution, and we are thrilled to honour the hard work of our top partners at this year’s Australia and New Zealand Partner Summit,” GoTo Asia-Pacific channel director Yvette McEnearney said.

“We look forward to continuing to build these relationships as we evolve our partner program to better serve our growing ecosystem of partners around the globe.”

LogMeIn rebranded to GoTo February this year in line with its main portfolio of cloud-based remote work tools for collaboration and IT management. The company at the time said the rebrand also sought to allow it “to focus on investments” and “to be innovative in the right products” that will serve its partners.

The company also spun off its password manager, LastPass, into a standalone company.

