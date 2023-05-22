CDC buys land for planned new Sydney facility

By on
CDC buys land for planned new Sydney facility
CDC Eastern Creek 1
CDC

CDC Data Centres is planning another facility in Western Sydney, having bought 17 hectares from developer Roberts Jones for $150 million.

Roberts Jones has dubbed the area Burra Park.

“We believe CDC’s core business aligns with our plans for Burra Park, as a world class high-tech enterprise, logistics and mixed use employment precinct in the heart of the Aerotropolis,” Roberts Jones director Jonathan Pan said in a statement.

CDC already operates a data centre nearby, in Eastern Creek.

Last December, CDC announced a further $1 billion investment in Eastern Creek, following its initial $1.5 billion.

Eastern Creek is currently home to 123MW of capacity, and the expansion is expected to add another 108MW.

Burra Park is a total 280ha site near the Western Sydney International Airport, which Roberts Jones plans to house warehouses and offices as well as data and distribution centres.

Earlier this year, digital network procurement platform Cloudscene put CDC on its Australia - New Zealand leaderboard for the first time, in the eighth position.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
canberra data centres cdc cloud data centre

Partner Content

AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Aristocrat Leisure to buy software firm NeoGames for $1.8 billion

Aristocrat Leisure to buy software firm NeoGames for $1.8 billion
Leader buys Alloy Computer Products in multi-million dollar deal

Leader buys Alloy Computer Products in multi-million dollar deal
Synnex to offer full Allied Telesis network product range

Synnex to offer full Allied Telesis network product range
Datacom unveils Northwest Sydney warehouse

Datacom unveils Northwest Sydney warehouse

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?