CDC buys land for planned new Sydney facility

CDC Data Centres is planning another facility in Western Sydney, having bought 17 hectares from developer Roberts Jones for $150 million.

Roberts Jones has dubbed the area Burra Park.

“We believe CDC’s core business aligns with our plans for Burra Park, as a world class high-tech enterprise, logistics and mixed use employment precinct in the heart of the Aerotropolis,” Roberts Jones director Jonathan Pan said in a statement.

CDC already operates a data centre nearby, in Eastern Creek.

Last December, CDC announced a further $1 billion investment in Eastern Creek, following its initial $1.5 billion.

Eastern Creek is currently home to 123MW of capacity, and the expansion is expected to add another 108MW.

Burra Park is a total 280ha site near the Western Sydney International Airport, which Roberts Jones plans to house warehouses and offices as well as data and distribution centres.

Earlier this year, digital network procurement platform Cloudscene put CDC on its Australia - New Zealand leaderboard for the first time, in the eighth position.