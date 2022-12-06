CDC Data Centres to expand Sydney data centre footprint

CDC Data Centres has announced plans to spend an additional $1 billion to expand its data centre campus at Eastern Creek in Sydney’s west to build two new facilities.

The announcement follows this week's opening of the $1.5 billion Eastern Creek campus, which has four facilities delivering a combined capacity of 123 megawatts. The two additional facilities are expected to add some 108 more megawatts upon completion.

“Today is an important milestone for CDC in Australia. After investing more than $1 billion at Eastern Creek, in just four years we have created four world-class, purpose-built data centres featuring the highest technology, security, availability and sustainability standards for the industry,” CDC founder and chief executive Greg Boorer said.

“In recent times, the increasing number and sophistication of attacks and threats have brought data security to the top of national and organisational risks, and with it, an unprecedented focus on ensuring the very foundations of digital infrastructure are fit-for-purpose to meet and exceed our customers’ exacting requirements and expectations now and into the future.”

Boorer said that CDC expected to exceed some 700 megawatts of data centre capacity “in the period ahead”, catering to government and critical infrastructure customers.

Attending the campus’s official opening were NSW minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello and Federal minister for climate change and energy Chris Bowen.

Dominello said, “This is a tremendous investment not only for the future and expansion of CDC but also for the growth of skills and jobs in Western Sydney.”



“It will further cement NSW as the tech and digital capital not just of Australia but across the Southern Hemisphere.”

CDC currently operates 13 data centres across six campuses in Canberra, Sydney and Auckland, with a new campus in Melbourne under construction. The company plans to increase its footprint to 20 data centres across seven campuses and expand into new geographies in 2023.