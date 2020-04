Datacentre services provider Centrify has named Sean Walsh Its new director for Australia and New Zealand according to a LinkedIn update.

The multi-factor authentication vendor lists Melbourne-based MacAid and Adelaide’s Vectra amongst its partners.

Walsh joined the company from cyber security SaaS provider Alyne where he served as regional sales director for close to 18 months.

Prior to this he held senior sales roles at Carbon Black and Avecto, following a brief stint at Oracle.