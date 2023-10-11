Cevo appoints new AI and modernisation practice leads

By on
Cevo appoints new AI and modernisation practice leads
Alison Howells, Cevo

2023 CRN Impact Awards winner and Amazon Web Services partner Cevo has appointed Allison Howells and Sean Hooper to head up its data and artificial intelligence (AI) and modernisation practices. 

Howells will assume the newly created role of data and AI practice lead to drive the division's vision and strategy, as well as manage delivery of customer engagements.

She has over 19 years of experience in data and analytics, product development, and business intelligence and analysis.

Howells was most recently director of data and analytics at Slalom, with prior data leadership roles at frog, Beyond Blue, Experian Asia Pacific, IAG and Suncorp.

"I am honoured and excited to join Cevo as the Data and AI Practice Lead”, Howells said.

“My goal is to drive innovative data and artificial intelligence initiatives that deliver exceptional value to our customers."

"Cevo's commitment to enabling businesses to move faster with confidence aligns perfectly with my vision, and I look forward to leading a talented team in achieving outstanding results and ensuring high customer satisfaction."

Hooper ​​will lead Cevo’s modernisaton practice, tasked with managing the delivery of customer outcomes and developing effective capabilities and solution offerings.

He has over 30 years of experience in the IT sector, including leading modernisation consulting and delivery across various technology applications and solutions.

Hooper was most recently mainframe modernisation lead at Accenture Australia, with prior senior roles at AWS, Oracle, Tripoint Corporation and BEA Systems.

Sean Hooper, Cevo

“It's a privilege to step into the role of Modernisation Practice Lead at Cevo. Modernisation is crucial for businesses to stay ahead in today's dynamic technology landscape," Hooper said.

"I am eager to lead Cevo's modernisation practice, strengthening our teams and technical capabilities and crafting effective solutions that enable our customers to navigate their cloud journeys seamlessly."

"Together with the team, I am committed to driving impactful customer outcomes and contributing to Cevo's next phase of growth."

The appointments align with Cevo’s aim to bolster its consulting teams in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Allison Howells and Sean Hooper to Cevo as our new practice leads”, the company's CEO James Lewis said.

“Allison’s extensive experience across data and analytics, combined with her strong leadership skills, make her perfectly suited to drive our Data and AI practice, and develop effective capabilities and offerings."

"Similarly, Sean’s expertise in leading modernisation initiatives across large, complex initiatives make him the ideal person to bolster our Modernisation practice during its new phase of growth."

“We are confident that Allison and Sean’s contributions will further extend Cevo’s position as a leading AWS consulting partner, delivering exceptional value to our customers.” 

