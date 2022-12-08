Cevo, Arinco, D6 partner with private equity firm Quadrant to advance local growth

Chris Padgett and David Lee (Arinco)

Australian cloud service providers Cevo, Arinco and D6 Consulting have partnered with private equity firm Quadrant Growth Fund No. 2, with aims to achieve stronger local growth within ANZ.

The three companies form a group of Australia’s fastest growing cloud services providers, working with enterprise and government customers and utilising AWS and Microsoft technologies to support business digital transformation and company growth.

Quadrant is a buyout fund worth $530 million, managed under Quadrant Private Equity which is based in Sydney and invests in Australia and New Zealand.

Under the partnership with Quadrant, the group will invest in local teams to deliver optimal outcomes for customers to accelerate cloud transformation and innovation.

Quadrant managing partner Simon Pither and investment director Peter Elkhouri will be joining the Board of Directors of the group, along with board observer associate director Youngsoo Kim.

Elkhouri said, “We are excited to help accelerate the growth of Cevo, Arinco, and D6 who have collectively grown by more than 100 percent per annum over the last two years and are working with some of the largest healthcare, financial services, government, and industrial companies in Australia.”

Arinco co-founders David Lee and Chris Padgett said, “We're extremely excited about what we're building at Arinco and what the partnership with Quadrant holds for us.”

Following the Quadrant partnership, Arinco plans to make further investments into their Microsoft partnership and ecosystem, using this to continue helping customers grow their businesses.

Cevo chief executive officer James Lewis said, “The partnership with Quadrant is an exciting milestone in our business. We are very excited about our plans ahead to build and grow on Cevo’s strong history as a leading AWS partner and accelerate our customers’ transformation to the public cloud.”

D6 managing partners Lisa Applegarth and Joanne Spencer said, "The first six months of our new business have been a whirlwind and the partnership with Quadrant is the next exciting chapter in our journey.”

D6 believe that the expertise and experience of Quadrant will help strengthen the position of the company in the digital transformation industry.

Established in 2016, Cevo is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and provides customers with bespoke migration, devops, cloud security and data and managed services capabilities.

Founded in 2019, Arinco is an Australian consultancy business focused on helping organisations modernise and innovate digitally in the Microsoft cloud.

Launched in July 2022, D6 enables organisations to adopt digital transformation via project delivery management, business analysis, organisational change and information architecture services.

