Cevo, DNX Solutions in spotlight at global AWS partner awards

Australian channel partners have been honoured by Amazon Web Services at its global partner awards night in Las Vegas during its re:Invent conference, with Melbourne’s Cevo and Sydney-based DNX Solutions winning awards.

Cevo, which recently earned a place in the 2022 CRN Fast50 list, was awarded social impact partner of the year for the Asia-Pacific and Japan theatre, while DNX took home the global social impact partner of the year award, and APJ industry partner of the year.

Cevo was awarded for its work with the Centre for Social Impact (CSI) to build Amplify Online’s Indicator Engine, an AWS solution designed to measure an organisation’s social impact through their programs and initiatives. The project was also nominated for the Customer Experience category of the 2022 CRN Impact Awards.

“We are thrilled to be named the Social Impact Partner of the Year for the APJ region in the 2022 AWS Partner Awards”, Cevo chief executive James Lewis said.

“This is testament to the creative thinking and innovation that is at the heart of our customer projects, coupled with the deep technical capabilities required to bring ideas to life.

“We look forward to continuing to invest in our collaboration with AWS to meet the needs of Australia’s most innovative companies, and ultimately support our customers to accelerate their cloud journey.”

DNX took to LinkedIn to celebrate the win, saying, “We are thrilled to have received two AWS Partner of the Year Awards!”

“Congratulations and thank you to everyone who has helped make this possible, including our CEO Helder Klemp, our CTO Allan Denot, and all of our DNXers for your incredibly hard work over the past several years!” the post read.

“Thank you to everyone at AWS, with an extra special thanks to our AWS collaborators for the guidance and support you have given and continue to give us.

“Helping industries overcome challenges and making a social impact are both close to our hearts here at DNX, and words can’t describe how honoured we are to have received this recognition.”

AWS ANZ head of channel and alliance sales Sumal Karunanayake said, “Cloud continues to evolve as a key technological enabler of our time, and is a proven transformer of companies and entire industries."

"AWS Partners are critical and central to the success of our customers, and we work closely with them to accelerate digital transformation across Australia and New Zealand. Customers want to work with partners who have deep technical, and domain expertise across industries, workloads, and use cases."

Across the pond, Spark Business Group was named APJ innovation partner of the year through subsidiaries CCL and Leaven, in recognition of the company’s work with trans-Tasman infrastructure company Fulton Hogan for an AI-powered road inspection solution.

CCL chief executive Richard Adams said, “Our team is dedicated to helping New Zealand organisations achieve business outcomes through fostering innovation to help drive business change, as well as the successful delivery of hybrid cloud technology and transformation services that solves complex challenges in ways that go far beyond process efficiencies that cloud technologies typically provide.”

AWS said for the first time, its regional and global AWS partner awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialisation areas, awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

Commenting on the award winners, AWS vice president of worldwide channels and alliances Ruba Borno said, “AWS Partners are at the centre of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries.”

“We are honoured to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers’ cloud transformation journey.”

The full list of winners is available through the AWS blog.

Nico Arboleda travelled to AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas as a guest of AWS.