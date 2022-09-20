Cevo looks to simplify cloud app creation for customers

Melbourne-based consultancy Cevo has launched a product development program for its customers to build cloud native applications.

Called Cevo Co-Create, the program provides customers a framework, qualified experts and industry best practices to help ideate, build and launch the applications.

Co-Create comprises three phases called Define, Deliver and Operate to guide customers through the product development process. Cevo also and customers can choose to fill the roles with either their internal staff, Cevo consultants or a combination of both.

“Increasingly, we are seeing consumers seeking new and more innovative digital services and means to interact with businesses”, Cevo chief executive James Lewis said.

“This is accelerating the need for businesses to innovate on existing offerings, or create new solutions. Building new applications in the cloud provides a multitude of benefits, including speed, scale, economy and security.

“However, insights from our customers indicated that bringing a new cloud native product to life often required additional knowledge and capabilities organisations didn’t yet have. That’s why we launched Cevo Co-Create.”

Cevo cited Gartner research on digital workloads, which said 95 percent of them will be deployed on cloud native platforms by 2024, up from 30 percent in 2021, and that some 85 percent of organisations are expected to embrace a cloud-first strategy by 2025.

One of the program’s customers is Australian financial consulting provider Fiduciary Financial Services, which developed its digital advice platform moneyGPS with Cevo.

In the announcement, Fiduciary Financial Services chief executive and founder George Haramis said, “Working with Cevo and cloud native technologies saved us a lot of time, effort and angst.”

“We’re not technology experts, but Cevo and the Co-Create process allowed us to access the best in modern software design and development, while focusing on what we do best.”

Cevo cloud native capability lead Scott Scovell said, “Cevo Co-Create is designed to help businesses that have an innovative product idea, but lack the internal capabilities or capacity, to bring it to life.”

“Businesses are able to tap into proven processes, expert knowledge and re-usable patterns, which greatly reduces time to market. Cevo Co-Create also allows our customers to hand over the heavy lifting to a trusted partner, enabling them to focus on delivering value for their end users, and maximising the opportunity for the upskilling of internal staff.”