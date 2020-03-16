Challenging times for companies without core mobility tech

Organisations that haven’t already invested in any core technology to build mobility on, will face some “significant challenges in the coming months”.

James Holmes innovation manager at CSE Crosscom told CRN, technology can’t be rushed and needed to be carefully planned and executed.

“Our clients understand they need to engage active users in technology to maximise investment,” he said.

According to Holmes the telco integrator has seen a recent uptake for its communications solutions from clients because they see communications for remote workers as critical, especially with the uncertainty that comes with COVID-19.

“I haven’t seen anything like the COVID-19 situation in my life-time. It’s an interesting time and the best advice is to plan and get early consultancy,” said Holmes.

“Consultants need to be able to talk about the tips and tricks that will make things work for individual clients and their situation.”

Holmes said CSE clients have already invested in core systems to be able to communicate externally and support mobile workers.

“We’re not just talking about working remotely from home but working remotely from site,” Holmes said. “Technical and on site mobile and field workers need to be constant communication with supervisory staff.

As isolation becomes prevalent groups of staff will become skeleton crews and their employers need to know if there has been an accident on site, or track fleets.”

Communication was always one of the key components in mobile worker safety – well before the fear of “social isolation” and skeleton work crews due to illnesses.

“Well before COVID-19 there was a prevalent shift for safe work systems,” said Holmes. “People are expensive to employ and keep safe”.

“Having reliable key comms products in place helps to retain staff and is key to attracting new workers in an ageing population.”

CSE operates on the Orion Network, which allows the integrator to provide clients mobile services independent of traditional mobile phone networks from traditional telcos.

The integrator started out as a group of radio comms businesses in the 1990s and was brought together by Singapore exchange listed, CSE Global Group of Companies. It counts City of Perth, Pilbara Minerals, Rio Tinto and Country Fire Services as some its broad range of clients.

Recently the company expanded its Orion Network in Geelong, Victoria as part of its local growth strategy.

The investment in Victoria focused on developing the Network’s VHF infrastructure to allow uninterrupted, extended reach into greater Geelong as well as increasing capacity of the existing UHF system.