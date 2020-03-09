Channel fears hardware shortages as Coronavirus bites

By on
Channel fears hardware shortages as Coronavirus bites

CRN readers see tight hardware supply as Coronavirus’ main impact on their businesses, according to our latest poll.

We asked readers how and whether they felt the virus could impact the channel, and offered the following five responses:

  • Yes - By making it harder to order hardware
  • Yes - Cancelled conferences and business trips will be widespread
  • Not directly - It will slow the economy and that may have an impact
  • No - We can't see any impact
  • Not negatively - It's already created demand for things like remote access

Across 115 responses, the votes came in as follows.

Click to enlarge.

As we analysed the results, the CRN team was pleased to see just 20 percent of responses felt an economic slowdown would result and hurt their affairs. Office predictions of increased demand for remote access and similar software, as predicted by analyst firm Forrester, was defeated by your measly two percent response to that option.

Clearly a few readers are also already in mourning for either free conference gifts or their frequent flyer status, as indicated by your observation about cancelled events.

Your leading response – the belief that the hardware supply chain is in trouble – is super-interesting, given the general decline of hardware sales. Clearly, plenty of you still want some tin!

Our next poll asks what you’d do with a small financial windfall: if your business was given $10,000 and had to spend it on new hardware, what would you buy?

Take the poll here.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
betthesubsdontcatchthis coronavirus crn hardware itwasfun iveleftcrn mylastevercrnstory nobodyeverlooksatthekeywords seeyalater strategy

Most Read Articles

Konica Minolta boss Dr David Cooke exits

Konica Minolta boss Dr David Cooke exits
Distributor AV Technology is shutting its doors

Distributor AV Technology is shutting its doors
NTT, Data#3, Outcomex, Telstra clean up at Cisco ANZ partner awards

NTT, Data#3, Outcomex, Telstra clean up at Cisco ANZ partner awards
Data#3 kills JuiceIT over Coronavirus

Data#3 kills JuiceIT over Coronavirus
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?