Channel fears hardware shortages as Coronavirus bites

CRN readers see tight hardware supply as Coronavirus’ main impact on their businesses, according to our latest poll.

We asked readers how and whether they felt the virus could impact the channel, and offered the following five responses:

Yes - By making it harder to order hardware

Yes - Cancelled conferences and business trips will be widespread

Not directly - It will slow the economy and that may have an impact

No - We can't see any impact

Not negatively - It's already created demand for things like remote access

Across 115 responses, the votes came in as follows.

Click to enlarge.

As we analysed the results, the CRN team was pleased to see just 20 percent of responses felt an economic slowdown would result and hurt their affairs. Office predictions of increased demand for remote access and similar software, as predicted by analyst firm Forrester, was defeated by your measly two percent response to that option.

Clearly a few readers are also already in mourning for either free conference gifts or their frequent flyer status, as indicated by your observation about cancelled events.

Your leading response – the belief that the hardware supply chain is in trouble – is super-interesting, given the general decline of hardware sales. Clearly, plenty of you still want some tin!

