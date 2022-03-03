Channel Meets Live Event: Unified Communications

By on
Channel Meets: Unified Communications (UC) is an interactive session where partners and experts have a structured discussion in small groups around key issues in the world of UC. The group facilitator then reports back to all participants about the key points from each panel conversation.

Where is Channel Meets: UC?

Sydney

Date: 17 May 2020
Venue: 12 Micron, Tower 1, Level 2/100 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo, Sydney, NSW 2000
Time: 6.00pm
Melbourne

Date: 19 May 2020
Venue: Langham Hotel Melbourne, Alto Room, 1 Southgate Ave, Southbank VIC 3006
Time: 6.00pm
What will Channel Meets: UC discuss?

Channel Meets: Unified Communications will discuss the challenges and opportunities in communications solutions for partners and customers.

The huge acceleration in digitalisation has seen many organisations move from legacy telco services to cloud-based software offerings. One of the key business benefits behind these investments is the need to modernise communications to reflect the dramatic changes in the way people work.

For instance, the ability to run a full range of UC features from an application has meant that meaningful interactions can happen from anywhere with internet connectivity.

As organisations invest in unified communications we examine;

  • The business drivers for change
  • Impediments to success
  • The impact on growth and service delivery from successful implementation
  • The lessons learned and how can partners build on and add value to existing unified communications deployments

Agenda

3:30pm - Arrival networking
4:00pm - Guests seated
4:00pm - Welcoming address | Chris Player, Editor, CRN
4:05pm - Unified Communications Research
4:20pm - Interactive table discussions begin
4:55pm - Interactive panel one
5.05pm - Interactive panel two
5:15pm - Interactive panel three
5:30pm - Event conclusion and thank you to sponsors
5.35pm - Event networking commences
7:30pm - Event conclusion

Eligibility criteria

CRN Channel Meets is an exclusive, invitation-only event that's open to business leaders from channel partner organisations: resellers, managed service providers (MSPs) and cloud/system integrators (senior executives only). Vendors and distributors are unfortunately not eligible to attend - please contact our ADVERTISING TEAM to sponsor CRN Channel Meets. We will not accept registrations from analysts, public relations, recruitment companies. If you are not sure about your eligibility, please contact events@crn.com.au

