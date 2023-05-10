Channel partner uses ChatGPT to become a best-selling author in 24 hours

From a morning shower thought to an Amazon best-selling book, TribeTech’s chief software architect Nick Beaugeard used OpenAI's ChatGPT to turn his idea into a reality in just 24 hours.

In just one morning, Beaugeard was able to write an entire book on how business executives can take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI), using ChatGPT itself to write chapters for the book.

The same day, he published the book to Amazon.

The next day, he woke to his book trending in the business category as an Amazon best-selling book.

Just a few days later, and the book has reached 4,500 sales.

Whether it’s seen as a stroke of brilliance, or a cheat code to writing a best-selling book, there’s no doubt it shows the significant waves AI is having and the huge potential for how AI can be utilised.

Beaugeard told CRN Australia that he came up with the idea in the shower, and experimented with ChatGPT.

“I sat down with ChatGPT and I said: ‘hey, I'm giving a presentation on AI. Can you help me write a book?’

"And ChatGPT replied: ‘yes, I can. Here's an outline,’ and I quite liked it."

"So I said: ‘well, can you write chapter one?’

"This was Thursday morning, and by lunchtime, it was finished,” Beaugeard said.

The book is called ChatGPT for Executives: Unlocking the power of AI and suggests potential ChatGPT prompts to benefit different types of executives, including at the C-level.

Beaugeard published the book on Amazon, not expecting anything significant.

The sale price is around $15 on Kindle and $32.50 for a paperback.

“On Friday afternoon, I thought: ‘wonder how it's doing?"

"And I went to have a look and it had just hit number one bestseller for business books,” Beaugeard said.

He said that his long-term personal experience with AI, as well as his 43 years of coding experience, helped him with prompt engineering for the book, but he acknowledged that ChatGPT wrote approximately 70-80 percent of the book.

Beaugeard has been transparent about the assistance of ChatGPT in writing this book.

On page one he states: “the basis for this book was written by ChatGPT and I've expanded the initial 4000 words with images, diagrams and real world examples.”

He also acknowledged that ChatGPT can fall short when considering licensing and legislative risks, as well as the importance of protecting customer information, as ChatGPT “can’t do everything,” and does sometimes generate inaccurate information.

Beaugeard said his team has used ChatGPT within TribeTech, including using it to document code, idea generation, assist in creating a user guide for the company’s business automation software and also in the design of an AI helpdesk.

He said the book in now physically available to buy in the US at Barnes and Noble.

“It is a bit of impostor syndrome."

"All these fantastic, best-selling authors out there."

"And then I sat down at my computer for half a day with a cup of tea and got the same place which is really quite wrong,” Beaugeard laughed.

He also said that “the front cover for the book was designed using Microsoft designer, which is an AI tool from Microsoft."

"It's free now and builds designs for you using just text-based prompts.”

Beaugeard also spoke about the significant potential for ChatGPT to enhance efficiency and save resources within businesses.

“What's exciting about it is, if you can have a concept, you can realise that super quickly, and test it in market really fast to work out whether you're going to succeed or fail without investing a lot of time, effort and money."

"And if it does work, you can then grow on it and do other things and if it doesn't, you can throw it away and carry on and you haven’t lost very much.”

“I don't think it's going to remove jobs."

"I think it's going to remove jobs for people who don't use it,” he said.

Beaugeard said he is hoping to turn his book into a series to continue helping business executives with ChatGPT prompts.