Channel partners recognised at the 2023 IoT Awards

Outcomex received the trophy for the Food and Agriculture Award, for the FarmDeck Monitoring Fridge Sensors project. Pictured from left to right: Sunny Andalebi, Kosta Doukas and Luca Palermo from Outcomex.

Several partners have been recognised as winners of the 2023 IoT Awards in Sydney, for standout Australian industry and government projects and solutions using the Internet of Things (IoT).

The awards were held by the country's peak industry body for Internet of Things, IoT Alliance Australia.

It provided a snapshot of how IoT is being used to advance management of Australian energy and water networks, operational efficiency in multiple industries, modernise government services, among many other uses.

The awards were presented at the end of the 2023 IoT Impact conference.

See photos of IoT Impact 2023.

The Energy Award 2023 and Security Award 2023 recognised channel partners Telstra, Nucleus3, Eden Worth, SAFEgroup Automation and Dusk Mobile for helping implement energy infrastructure company Jemena’s Meter Data Logger Program.

This helped Jemena to extend the life of legacy, analogue metering assets for tens of thousands of customers in high rise buildings, while enabling remote meter reads.

Telstra helped Jemena develop the program to meet comprehensive critical infrastructure requirements and customer privacy considerations

“It has been an amazing experience and looking forward to what the future holds and continuing to help digitize Jemena’s entire Gas Network!" Nucleus3 founder and chief customer officer Louis Liminios shared in a post on LinkedIn.

The Transport Award 2023 was awarded Sydney-based MSP Outcomex for its IoT solution project TransportDeck: Pick-Up and Drop-Off Bays within NSW.

This project Outcomex provide councils with real-time data about the number and nature of pedestrian and vehicle movements to improve traffic flow and decrease wait times.

The Health Award 2023 recognised Inauro for helping the Heart of the Nation project charity to provide a publicly accessible, central repository of data about Automated Electric Defibrillators in Australia, including to help track their use.

SAPHI Engineering was involved in a project that snagged two awards; the Research Award 2023, and the IoT For Good Award 2023.

The firm was the technical integration lead for SIMPACT, a project grounded in research from Western Sydney University, aimed at reducing the temperature of Sydney Olympic Park and saving 15 per cent on annual water usage.

“Working alongside Western Sydney University, Government, and SMEs has been both a privilege and a testament to the power of collaboration that bridges university, government, and industry,” The company shared in a LinkedIn post.

“These two awards represent far more than just recognition."

"They symbolise the positive social change that technology can cultivate when diverse sectors unite under a shared vision.

"They reflect our commitment to creating value and influencing the future of technology, one project at a time.”