Channel stalwarts launch MSP AltTab in Brisbane

Australian IT channel veterans Simon Rose and Charles Paramananthan have come together to form a new business venture, managed services provider and systems integrator AltTab Pty Ltd.

Based in Brisbane, the company specialises in managed carrier links, managed SD-WAN and managed firewall services. It also provides cloud solutions, cybersecurity and collaboration solutions services.

Charles Paramanananthan explained why he and Rose had picked AltTab as the company name to CRN Australia.

"As you may appreciate, trying to find a name that is both catchy and available is no easy task," Paramanananthan said.

"We brainstormed many names but when we got to AltTab, it just made sense," he added.

"It speaks to the IT services and consulting industry we are in, and I know that when we get a marketing person on board there will be something in it for them to work with around the Alt+Tab function on the keyboard: "change", "different", "finding the right perspective" and so forth," Paramanananthan said.

"Funnily, I got a call yesterday from one of our vendors who said they went to switch to their calendar on their laptop using Alt+Tab and that reminded them to give us a call!"

Rose and Paramananthan announced the launch on LinkedIn.

“At AltTab, our mission is to empower businesses with innovative technologies, seamless integration, and top-notch managed services, enabling them to thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape,” the post read.

In a separate announcement, Paramananthan said, “After months of hard work and dedication, I am proud to unveil this venture that is close to my heart.”

“I am excited to embark on this journey, and I would be honoured to have your support.”

Paramananthan was most recently the chief executive of Brisbane-based Insite Technology from 2021 to February 2023, and also worked at Telstra from 2001 to 2021, most recently working as head of client technology.

Rose meanwhile has worked for a variety of technology vendors, end-user organisations and telcos, most recently working as Queensland and WA channel business manager at Palo Alto Networks from 2021 to July 2023, consultant at Highmark Solutions from 2018 to 2021, and sales manager at Oracle APAC from 2019 to 2021.

He also worked at Tabcorp, Telstra, the University of Queensland, AAPT and elsewhere.