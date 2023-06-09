Channel UC partners with CallCabinet in "increasingly competitive" Teams Calling and Open SIP market

Brad Milne (Channel UC)

Channel UC has partnered with SaaS-based call recording company CallCabinet, which enables native recording of calls on Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, Netsapiens and other services.

CallCabinet provides compliant call recording and analytics, with the pitch that “knowing what is said and how it is said, during 100 percent of critical conversations, advances continued business success in unpredictable global market conditions.”

“Compliant Call Recording has long been an opportunity within our Microsoft and Open SIP portfolio,” said Channel UC Managing Director Brad Milne.

The partnership would help Channel UC empower partners to “deepen customer loyalty and drive revenue growth in an increasingly competitive landscape of Teams Calling and Open SIP solutions,” he said.

Milne said CallCabinet’s "refreshing entrepreneurial spirit” resonates with the Channel UC business.

CallCabinet APAC Vice President Sales Tim Ward talked up Channel UC’s “deep understanding of the local business landscape, regulations, and customer preferences.”

He said the partnership “holds great significance for CallCabinet’s expansion plans in the Asia-Pacific region. With Channel UC’s strong presence and expertise in Australia, this strategic partnership provides the crucial component that CallCabinet has been actively seeking.”

In December, Channel UC partnered with Ribbon Communications to distribute its cloud-based voice system Ribbon Connect in Australia and New Zealand.

