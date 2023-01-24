Channel veteran comes out of retirement for Best Technology Services

By on
Channel veteran comes out of retirement for Best Technology Services
Kirk Jones (Best Technology Services)

The IT channel is built on relationships, and for channel veteran Kirk Jones those relationships have proven strong enough to pull him out of retirement.

Jones announced late last year he would be leaving his role as vendor alliance manager at MSP Secure Agility to retire from IT after 30 years in the industry. He planned to focus on his work for the NSW Rural Fire Service, where he has been a part time training and equipment officer for 26 years.

But Jones has come out of retirement to join Sydney field services company Best Technology Services as its partner alliance manager – a newly created role at the business. He will report to the company’s general manager Dean Yates.

Speaking about his return to IT, Jones told CRN, “After a short break and briefly working in another industry, I realised, believe it or not, I missed the IT Industry. I missed the comradery, and the day-to-day interaction with the people that I had built relationships with over the many years.”

“It wasn’t until I left that I realised what we take for granted and how fortunate we all are to work in a great industry full of remarkable and interesting people.”

Jones said he was selected for his new role due to his “experience working for and with partners and utilising the many relationships [he has] built over the years.”

Before working at Secure Agility, Jones was the strategic alliance director at Counterparts Technology from 2017 to 2018, and channel director for Hemisphere Technologies Australia during 2017. He also worked at AC3 as the manager, software solutions, from 2013 to 2017, and at SoftwareONE as strategic alliance director from 2012 to 2014.

He credits this experience with helping him better understand partners’ perspectives and craft value added offerings for the partner channel.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
best technology services kirk jones services

Partner Content

What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor
DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel

DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel
Optus to provide connectivity to 5000-plus Jim's Group franchisees

Optus to provide connectivity to 5000-plus Jim's Group franchisees
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?